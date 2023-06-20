On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (39-33) host the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Gerrit Cole will get the call for the Yankees, while George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Yankees are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (-105). The game's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those games.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Kolten Wong 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+400) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Mike Ford 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+310)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

