After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .200 with four home runs and a walk.

Ford has had a base hit in four of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 12.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .231 AVG .176 .231 OBP .263 .692 SLG .529 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 6/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings