The Seattle Storm (3-7) host the Connecticut Sun (8-3) one game after Jewell Loyd put up 39 points in the Storm's 109-103 victory over the Wings. This contest airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 81 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Storm vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle has seen four of its games hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

While the Storm rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 77.0 (second-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 85.3 points given up per contest.

Seattle has been falling short when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (33.0) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.1).

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Storm rank seventh in the WNBA. They force 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Storm rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 8.3 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

It's been rough sledding for the Storm in terms of three-pointers allowed, as they are ceding 8.5 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 39.4% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

Seattle has taken 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.4% are two-pointers and 30.6% are three-pointers.

