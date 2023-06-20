On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .254.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (46 of 70), with multiple hits 20 times (28.6%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (14.3%).

In 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .227 AVG .283 .276 OBP .328 .404 SLG .480 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 22 51/8 K/BB 42/7 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings