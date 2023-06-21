The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 63 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .259 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 67 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 25 games this year (37.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .238 AVG .281 .304 OBP .356 .426 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 16 46/11 K/BB 42/14 5 SB 4

