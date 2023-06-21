Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kolten Wong (.080 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 14 of 40 games this year (35.0%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 40 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.138
|AVG
|.175
|.275
|OBP
|.221
|.155
|SLG
|.206
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brito will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
