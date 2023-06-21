On Wednesday, June 21, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (35-36) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (40-33) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +135 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been set in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 26 (55.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 3-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Yankees had a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Mike Ford 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

