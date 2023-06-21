The Seattle Mariners (35-36) and New York Yankees (40-33) clash on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, a 4.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.020 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.