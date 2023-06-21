Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (40-33) and the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-5) to the mound, while Jhony Brito will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 14-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 309 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Mariners Schedule