Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (28.2%).
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (38.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.227
|AVG
|.275
|.276
|OBP
|.319
|.404
|SLG
|.466
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|51/8
|K/BB
|43/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brito makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
