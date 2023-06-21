The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.

Hernandez has had a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (28.2%).

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (38.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .227 AVG .275 .276 OBP .319 .404 SLG .466 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 22 51/8 K/BB 43/7 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings