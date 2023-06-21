The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

France has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with more than one hit 21 times (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 70), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .295 AVG .254 .381 OBP .306 .504 SLG .328 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 23 RBI 9 26/12 K/BB 24/6 1 SB 0

