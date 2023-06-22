The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (64) this season while batting .260 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Kelenic has driven in a run in 26 games this year (38.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (23 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .238 AVG .282 .304 OBP .353 .426 SLG .532 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 17 46/11 K/BB 43/14 5 SB 4

