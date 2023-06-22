Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryan Woo on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 77 total home runs.

Seattle's .377 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.30 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin

