How to Watch the Mariners vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryan Woo on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 77 total home runs.
- Seattle's .377 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (311 total runs).
- The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Woo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.30 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.