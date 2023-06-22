Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (41-33), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 7.30 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 26-22 (54.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Mike Ford 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

