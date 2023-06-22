Julio Rodriguez and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.302/.419 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .274/.344/.415 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Germán Stats

Domingo German (4-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

German has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3 at Blue Jays May. 16 3.0 0 0 0 2 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .253/.329/.431 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).

He's slashed .266/.344/.436 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2

