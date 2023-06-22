Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (41-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-37) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 22.
The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (0-1) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (4-4).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have won 26 out of the 48 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has a record of 26-22, a 54.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 311 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Luis Castillo vs Jhony Brito
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kyle Gibson
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dean Kremer
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Dean Kremer
|June 26
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
|June 27
|Nationals
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
