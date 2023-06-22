Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (41-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-37) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 22.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (0-1) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (4-4).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 26 out of the 48 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 26-22, a 54.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 311 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule