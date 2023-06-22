Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 72), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.227
|AVG
|.267
|.276
|OBP
|.310
|.404
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|51/8
|K/BB
|44/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed two innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
