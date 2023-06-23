The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .248 AVG .192 .290 OBP .310 .393 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 14 29/7 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings