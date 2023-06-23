On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 64 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .255 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 69 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .238 AVG .271 .304 OBP .340 .426 SLG .512 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 17 46/11 K/BB 46/14 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings