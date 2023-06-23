Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 64 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .255 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 69 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.238
|AVG
|.271
|.304
|OBP
|.340
|.426
|SLG
|.512
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|17
|46/11
|K/BB
|46/14
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 34th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 58th.
