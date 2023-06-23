Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After hitting .154 with a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .167 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.138
|AVG
|.191
|.275
|OBP
|.243
|.155
|SLG
|.265
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gibson (8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
