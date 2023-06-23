Friday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (36-37) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (4-4) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (8-4) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 26-22, a 54.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 321 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule