Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Orioles (-115). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has won eight of its 16 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 73 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 15-20 10-14 26-21 25-27 11-8

