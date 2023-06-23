How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 19th in baseball with 81 total home runs.
- Seattle's .381 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners are 28th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 321 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (4-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Gilbert has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
