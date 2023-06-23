The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in baseball with 81 total home runs.

Seattle's .381 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Mariners are 28th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 321 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (4-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Gilbert has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year entering this matchup.

He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin

