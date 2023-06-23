The Seattle Mariners (36-37) visit the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) to open a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Yankees, and the Orioles a series split with the Rays.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (4-4) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-4).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.31 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-4, 3.94 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, a 5.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.071 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts, Gilbert has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.

Gibson is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gibson will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6).

