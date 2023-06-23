On Friday, Mike Ford (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .154.

Ford has picked up a hit in four games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 .231 AVG .115 .231 OBP .172 .692 SLG .346 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 3 6/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings