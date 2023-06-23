Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 17 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-5.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .218 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in three games this year (12.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .205 AVG .235 .255 OBP .278 .455 SLG .324 7 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 1 16/3 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

