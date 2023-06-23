The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .295 AVG .254 .381 OBP .307 .504 SLG .345 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 23 RBI 10 26/12 K/BB 26/6 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings