J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will take on Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (-105). A 9-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've finished 27-22 in those games.

Seattle has gone 27-22 (winning 55.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 74 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-36-2).

The Mariners have collected a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 16-20 10-14 27-21 26-27 11-8

