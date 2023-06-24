Ty France and Adley Rutschman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

France has collected 80 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .281/.352/.428 on the season.

France hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 71 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.301/.411 on the season.

Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (8-3) for his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.

Kremer has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jun. 18 5.0 3 3 1 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0 at Giants Jun. 2 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 6.1 5 3 3 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .269/.379/.421 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 69 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .257/.323/.472 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

