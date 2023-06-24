The Seattle Mariners (37-37) will look to Teoscar Hernandez, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (8-3).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.56 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (5-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.68, a 5.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .877.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Kremer has collected six quality starts this season.

Kremer will try to build upon a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.

