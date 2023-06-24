The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .150.

Ford has had a base hit in four of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 .231 AVG .111 .231 OBP .167 .692 SLG .333 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 3 6/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings