The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .150.
  • Ford has had a base hit in four of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
.231 AVG .111
.231 OBP .167
.692 SLG .333
2 XBH 2
2 HR 2
3 RBI 3
6/0 K/BB 10/1
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
