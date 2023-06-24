Storm vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 24
The Phoenix Mercury (2-9), on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, will try to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9). This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-2)
|161.5
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Storm (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+105
Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Storm are 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this year.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- A total of five out of the Storm's 11 games this season have hit the over.
- Mercury games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
