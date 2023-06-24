The Phoenix Mercury (2-9), on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, will try to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9). This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Storm are 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this year.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

A total of five out of the Storm's 11 games this season have hit the over.

Mercury games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

