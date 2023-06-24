The Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will attempt to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-8) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.8)

Seattle (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Storm vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

This season, five of Seattle's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm have found it difficult to score points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 77.2 points per game. They've played better on defense, ranking ninth by surrendering 85.3 points per contest.

Seattle has been playing poorly in terms of rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (33.1) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.3).

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Storm are seventh in the WNBA. They force 13.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Storm have a 34.3% three-point percentage this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined by draining 8.3 threes per game (third-best).

It's been a tough stretch for the Storm in terms of three-pointers allowed, as they are surrendering 8.2 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 38.5% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

In terms of shot breakdown, Seattle has taken 64.4% two-pointers (accounting for 69.2% of the team's buckets) and 35.6% from beyond the arc (30.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.