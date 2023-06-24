How to Watch the Storm vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will look to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Mercury
- Seattle averages 76.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 87.6 Phoenix gives up.
- Seattle is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Phoenix allows to opponents.
- In games the Storm shoot better than 44.3% from the field, they are 1-1 overall.
- Seattle's 34.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (33.2%).
- The Storm are 2-4 when they shoot better than 33.2% from distance.
- Seattle averages 32.8 rebounds a contest, 3.4 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.
