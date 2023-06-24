The Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will look to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Mercury