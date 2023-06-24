The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Orioles.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .260 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

In 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 29 games this year (39.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .227 AVG .292 .276 OBP .331 .404 SLG .507 13 XBH 13 6 HR 8 17 RBI 26 51/8 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings