The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has nine doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .232.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.205 AVG .263
.255 OBP .293
.455 SLG .447
7 XBH 5
2 HR 1
3 RBI 4
16/3 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (8-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
