The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has nine doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .232.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .205 AVG .263 .255 OBP .293 .455 SLG .447 7 XBH 5 2 HR 1 3 RBI 4 16/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings