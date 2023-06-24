2023 Travelers Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy is in the lead (+250), shooting a 15-under 125.
Travelers Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 10:59 AM ET
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards
Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-15)
- Odds to Win: +250
McCarthy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|60
|-10
|10
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|18th
Keegan Bradley
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-15)
- Odds to Win: +250
Bradley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
Chez Reavie
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +900
Reavie Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|5th
|Round 2
|63
|-7
|6
|1
|2nd
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:16 PM ET
- Current Rank: 10th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1600
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|5
|5
|46th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|8
|0
|7th
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 12:49 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|5th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|18th
Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Scottie Scheffler
|22nd (-7)
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|10th (-8)
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|10th (-8)
|+2500
|Adam Scott
|5th (-10)
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|22nd (-7)
|+3300
|Min Woo Lee
|7th (-9)
|+3300
|Sung-Jae Im
|10th (-8)
|+5000
|Corey Conners
|10th (-8)
|+5500
|Lucas Herbert
|7th (-9)
|+6600
|Austin Eckroat
|10th (-8)
|+8000
