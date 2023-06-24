Ty France -- batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
  • In 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%) France has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
  • In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 35
.295 AVG .267
.381 OBP .323
.504 SLG .356
17 XBH 11
6 HR 1
23 RBI 11
26/12 K/BB 27/7
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8).
