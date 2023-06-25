On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 65 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.5% of them.

In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .248 AVG .204 .290 OBP .312 .393 SLG .444 11 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 15 29/7 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

