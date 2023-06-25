On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Orioles.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (41 of 69), with at least two hits 15 times (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 69), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 16 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .260 AVG .225 .372 OBP .326 .382 SLG .342 9 XBH 10 3 HR 2 11 RBI 14 32/22 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

