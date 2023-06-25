Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 65 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .251 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 49 of 71 games this season (69.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (15.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.238
|AVG
|.263
|.304
|OBP
|.338
|.426
|SLG
|.489
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|46/11
|K/BB
|49/16
|5
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
