The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Wong has recorded a hit in 16 of 44 games this year (36.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In eight games this season (18.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 23
.138 AVG .184
.275 OBP .229
.155 SLG .250
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
17/8 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
