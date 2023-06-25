The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in 16 of 44 games this year (36.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In eight games this season (18.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .138 AVG .184 .275 OBP .229 .155 SLG .250 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings