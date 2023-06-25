How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .387.
- The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .230 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending George Kirby (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Kirby is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Kirby will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 13-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.