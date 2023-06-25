Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (37-38) will visit Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (46-29) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, June 25, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Orioles have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (6-6, 3.29 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 49 times and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 27-22 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.1% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Orioles have won in 17, or 48.6%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL West +2200 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.