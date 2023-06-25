Adley Rutschman and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (beginning at 1:35 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashed .243/.305/.424 so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

France Stats

Ty France has 80 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .276/.347/.421 slash line so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a .265/.376/.415 slash line on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .267/.332/.491 so far this season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with four home runs and seven RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

