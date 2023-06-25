The Seattle Mariners (37-38) visit the Baltimore Orioles (46-29) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are George Kirby (6-6) for the Mariners and Kyle Bradish (3-3) for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (6-6, 3.29 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (6-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, a 12.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.072 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.

Bradish is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Bradish is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

