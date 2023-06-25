Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (hitting .192 in his past 10 games, with four home runs and six RBI), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six home runs and a walk while hitting .182.
- In five of 18 games this year (27.8%), Ford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (22.2%), and in 12.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|.231
|AVG
|.161
|.231
|OBP
|.206
|.692
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|5
|6/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
