The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (hitting .192 in his past 10 games, with four home runs and six RBI), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six home runs and a walk while hitting .182.

In five of 18 games this year (27.8%), Ford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (22.2%), and in 12.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 .231 AVG .161 .231 OBP .206 .692 SLG .548 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 3 RBI 5 6/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings