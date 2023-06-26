Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- hitting .179 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 16 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.138
|AVG
|.184
|.275
|OBP
|.229
|.155
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (103 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
