Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Nationals on June 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Washington Nationals matchup at T-Mobile Park on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (4-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
France Stats
- France has 81 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .276/.346/.418 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 74 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .240/.301/.419 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 88 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .295/.344/.503 slash line on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .261/.338/.471 so far this season.
- Candelario takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.