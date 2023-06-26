Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 48 of 76 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (28.9%).
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (38.2%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.276
|.276
|OBP
|.315
|.404
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|51/8
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (103 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
